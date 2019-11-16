Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Serbian President Vucic hospitalized for heart problems - press service

    16 November 2019, 20:28

    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been rushed to hospital on Friday evening for heart-related problems, the leader’s press service reported on Saturday.

    «The General Secretariat of the President of the Republic of Serbia communicates to the public that late at night on November 15 President Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to the Serbian Military Medical Academy in Belgrade for cardiovascular problems,» the statement reads.

    There has not been any reports yet on the health state of the 49-year-old leader. However, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin assured the TV Pink channel that the president «will be fine.» According to him, Vucic works very hard for the betterment of the country, does not take care of himself and does not listen to doctors’ advice. Vulin also reassured the public that Vucic «will return to work earlier than allowed by doctors».

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Politics
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023