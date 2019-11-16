Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Serbian President Vucic hospitalized for heart problems - press service

16 November 2019, 20:28
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has been rushed to hospital on Friday evening for heart-related problems, the leader’s press service reported on Saturday.

«The General Secretariat of the President of the Republic of Serbia communicates to the public that late at night on November 15 President Aleksandar Vucic was admitted to the Serbian Military Medical Academy in Belgrade for cardiovascular problems,» the statement reads.

There has not been any reports yet on the health state of the 49-year-old leader. However, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin assured the TV Pink channel that the president «will be fine.» According to him, Vucic works very hard for the betterment of the country, does not take care of himself and does not listen to doctors’ advice. Vulin also reassured the public that Vucic «will return to work earlier than allowed by doctors».

Source: TASS

