    Serbian President receives Kazakh Ambassador

    22 June 2021, 22:45

    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Gabit Syzdykbekov met with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting the sides gave consideration to the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as possible reciprocal visits at the top and high level.

    President Vučić commended relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia expressing readiness to support all-round strengthening of the bilateral ties and thanking Nur-Sultan for its unwavering support in the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia.

    The Serbian President also praised Kazakhstan’s efforts aimed at the development of interaction between the two nations in different spheres.

    In addition, the sides exchanged view on the relevant issues of international agenda. Utmost attention was paid to economic recovery in Kazakhstan and Serbia during the post-COVID period.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan-Serbia
