Serbian businessman to invest KZT80 bln in construction sector

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 September 2019, 09:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Investors from Serbia will invest about KZT80 billion in the construction sector of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the city Akimat.

Altay Kulginov, Mayor of the capital, Serbian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Vladan Matic and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Serbia Milanka Karic have discussed the construction of a multi-apartment complex.

Altay Kulginov noted that there have been created all conditions for a favorable investment climate. As Kazinform previously reported, in accordance with the Moody’s Investors Service report, the credit rating of Nur-Sultan has changed from «stable» to «positive». The assessment also includes the investment rating of the city.

