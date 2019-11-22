Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Serbia will not join NATO or CSTO, president

22 November 2019, 11:05
BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - Serbia remains committed to military neutrality and will not join NATO or Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told a press conference on Thursday.

«We will not change our policy toward Russia. We remain in brotherly relations, we will not change policy, we will not join NATO or CSTO,» Vucic said.

«There is a lot of pressure on the country, on the defense industry,» he added. «We are not going to change our position, and we will also fight for maintating military neutrality in order to defend our airspace and territory, to strengthen intelligence and counterintelligence. We have opportunities to do so, and Serbia will be even stronger,» he stressed.

The Serbian president said that in the next two months, he will present a «general legal act confirming the domestic and foreign policy path of military neutrality» of Serbia.

Independent Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev earlier uploaded a video to YouTube where two people talk and exchange plastic bags in a parking lot. Grozev said that the two people on the video are an unnamed officer of the Serbian army and a representative of the Russian military attache office in Serbia. The journalist said that the video represents an attempt «to recruit agents as Russian spies.».

Source: TASS

