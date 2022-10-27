Serbia forms government 7 months after election

27 October 2022, 19:42

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - The Serbian parliament on Wednesday elected a new government some seven months after its general elections, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Balkan nation held elections on April 3 to choose a new president, members for its 250-seat parliament, and local authorities.

The new government was elected with 157 votes in favor and 68 against in 250-seat parliament.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will serve as premier for the third time in the new government, which will consist of 28 ministries, including the newly formed Science, Innovation and Technological Development Ministry, Tourism and Youth Ministry, and Public Investment Ministry.

Following the voting, Brnabic and the new ministers took oath of office.

The oat includes preserving Kosovo and Metohija within the Republic of Serbia.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye, recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor.

Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory, while Russia and China are among the countries that have yet to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, diplomats and representatives of religious communities also attended the ceremony.

The new Cabinet has 28 ministers and consists of 25 ministries, with three ministers without portfolios.

Before the vote, Brnabic, in her final address, said that it is very important for her that Serbia, in particularly difficult and challenging times, has «only and exclusively a pro-Serbian government,» which will be a government of continuity.

«That's why the word Serbian, pro-Serbian government is important for us, because we are all together on an important task in the national interest,» said Brnabic.

