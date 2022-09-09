September 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of September.

NAMES

– writer, screenwriter, merited figure of Kazakhstan, excellent worker of the USSR cinematography, winner of the Kazakh State Prize and the Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, honorary citizen of Zhambyl region.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

In 1956 and 1959, he worked for Ara magazine, Kazakhstan pioneri newspaper.

Between 1971 and 1980, he was the first Secretary of the Board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

From 1962 to 1970, he was a member of the Editorial Board, editor-in-chief at Kazakhfilm film studio.

In 1970 and 1971, he was a reporter of Literary newspaper (Moscow) for Kazakhstan.

In 1986 and 1998, he worked as the Secretary of the Board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

– writer, prose writer, winner of the Kazakh State Prize, and Auezov National Prize.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his creative life, he wrote 11 novels, 24 stories, and over 100 tales.

Gulzhana Karagussiva (1950) – member of the Council of Senators under the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

She took up his current post in September 2019.

Zhanat Yeshmagambetov (1970) – Chairman of the Criminal Executive System Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Saran city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.

Bolat Sambetov (1986) – Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Competition Protection and Development of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the College of Economics and Law, Almaty Law Academy, Kazakh Engineering, Financial, and Banking Academy.

He took up his current post in October 2020.