Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 9. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2022, 08:00
September 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of September.

NAMES

photo

Akim Ashimov (1933) – writer, screenwriter, merited figure of Kazakhstan, excellent worker of the USSR cinematography, winner of the Kazakh State Prize and the Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, honorary citizen of Zhambyl region.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Kazakh Pedagogical Institute.

In 1956 and 1959, he worked for Ara magazine, Kazakhstan pioneri newspaper.

Between 1971 and 1980, he was the first Secretary of the Board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

From 1962 to 1970, he was a member of the Editorial Board, editor-in-chief at Kazakhfilm film studio.

In 1970 and 1971, he was a reporter of Literary newspaper (Moscow) for Kazakhstan.

In 1986 and 1998, he worked as the Secretary of the Board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

photo

Dukenbai Doszhan (1942-2013) – writer, prose writer, winner of the Kazakh State Prize, and Auezov National Prize.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his creative life, he wrote 11 novels, 24 stories, and over 100 tales.

photo


Gulzhana Karagussiva (1950) – member of the Council of Senators under the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Almaty city, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

She took up his current post in September 2019.

photo


Zhanat Yeshmagambetov (1970) – Chairman of the Criminal Executive System Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Saran city, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2020.

photo


Bolat Sambetov (1986) – Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Competition Protection and Development of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the College of Economics and Law, Almaty Law Academy, Kazakh Engineering, Financial, and Banking Academy.

He took up his current post in October 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022