    September 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 September 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of September.

    NAMES

    Akim Ashimov (Akim Tarazi) (1933) is the writer, playwright, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan and the Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.

    The first novel saw the light in 1996. He authored more than 11 novels, 214 novellas and over 100 stories.

    Gulzhana Karagussova (1950) is the member of the Council of Senators under the Kazakh Senate.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.


    Zhanat Yeshmaganbetov (1970) is the chair of the penal system committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda Economic University.

    Has been serving since last February.


    Bolat Sambetov (1986) is the deputy chairman of the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan.

    Graduated from Almaty Law Academy, Kazakh Engineering, Financial and Banking Academy.

    Has been appointed to the post last October.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Birthdays
