September 9. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of September.

NAMES

photo

Akim Ashimov (1933) is the writer, playwright, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan and the Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute.

The first novel saw the light in 1996. Collections of novels and stories were published.


photo

Dukenbai Doszhan (1942-2013) is the writer, prose writer, laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan and Auezov National Prize.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Wrote 11 novels, 24 stories, more than 100 short stories. His books are translated into the world’s main languages with readership audience of more than 3.7 mln people around the globe.


photo

Gulzhana Karagusova (1950) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VI convocation, chairwoman of the finance and budget committee.

Born in Almaty is the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.




photo

Zhanat Yeshmagambetov (1970) is the chair of the penal system committee of the Kazakh Interior Minsitry.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Karaganda Economic University.

Has been working since February this year.



photo

Maira Meldebekova (1971) is the chairman of the preschool and secondary education committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.

Graduated from the Abai Almaty State University.

Has been serving since February 2020.


