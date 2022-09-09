Go to the main site
    September 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    9 September 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 9.

    EVENTS

    2005 – Kazakhstan holds First National Youth Delphic Games.

    2012 – Year 2013 is proclaimed as the Year of Kazakh composer Mukan Tolebayev and Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at a meeting of the Permanent Council of the TURKSOY Ministers of Culture held in Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia.

    2013 – Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs is established.

    2014 – Astana (now Nur-Sultan) hosts the opening ceremony of the 10th Asian Congress of Neurosurgeons. More than 600 foreign delegates from 50 countries of the world participated in the event.

    2019 – A cycling tour with the participation of journalists from 18 countries, including the SCO member states, partner and observer countries, takes place on the ancient Chinese wall in the city of Xi'an.

    2020 – A new online radio station with a round-the-clock broadcast of Dimash Kudaibergen’s songs goes on the air in Greece.

    2021 – Teacher of Physics Askhat Zhumabekov from Semey becomes first Kazakhstani who entered the list of Global Teacher Prize award.

    The Global Teacher Award worth $1mln is handed over annually to the best teacher who made an outstanding contribution to the teaching profession.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
