Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    9 September 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 9.

    DATES

    International Beauty Day is an annual observance held on September 9 in many countries across the world. It was initiated by the Russian section of the International Committee of Aesthetics and Cosmetology (Comité International d'Esthétique et de Cosmétologie, CIDESCO).

    EVENTS

    2002 – The agreement between on the certain sections of the Kazakh-Uzbek border which was fully demarcated is signed.

    2005 – The first National Youth Delphic Games of Kazakhstan are held.

    2012 – The year 2013 is declared the year of Kazakh composer Mukhan Tulebayev and Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at the session of the Permanent Council of the Ministers of Culture of TURKSOY in Ufa, Russia.

    2013 – The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken is set up.

    2014 – The ceremony of opening the 5th Asian Congress of Neurosurgeons is held at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera.

    2016 – The glass sarcophagus is erected above the ancient mound in the Valley of the Kings in Katon-Karagay district, East Kazakhstan region.

    2019 – The cycling tour with the participation of journalists from 18 countries, including the SCO member countries, partners, and observers, takes place on the ancient Chinese wall in the city of Xi'an.

    2020 – The new online radio station Dimash Greece with round-the-clock rotation of songs of Dimash Kudaibergen is launched in Greece.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023