September 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 9.

DATES

International Beauty Day is an annual observance held on September 9 in many countries across the world. It was initiated by the Russian section of the International Committee of Aesthetics and Cosmetology (Comité International d'Esthétique et de Cosmétologie, CIDESCO).

EVENTS

2002 – The agreement between on the certain sections of the Kazakh-Uzbek border which was fully demarcated is signed.

2005 – The first National Youth Delphic Games of Kazakhstan are held.

2012 – The year 2013 is declared the year of Kazakh composer Mukhan Tulebayev and Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at the session of the Permanent Council of the Ministers of Culture of TURKSOY in Ufa, Russia.

2013 – The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken is set up.

2014 – The ceremony of opening the 5th Asian Congress of Neurosurgeons is held at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera.

2016 – The glass sarcophagus is erected above the ancient mound in the Valley of the Kings in Katon-Karagay district, East Kazakhstan region.

2019 – The cycling tour with the participation of journalists from 18 countries, including the SCO member countries, partners, and observers, takes place on the ancient Chinese wall in the city of Xi'an.

2020 – The new online radio station Dimash Greece with round-the-clock rotation of songs of Dimash Kudaibergen is launched in Greece.