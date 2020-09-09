Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    9 September 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 9.

    1994 – Kazakh President adopts a resolution «On swearing of the member of the Government of Kazakhstan».

    2005 – The National Youth Delphic Games of Kazakhstan take place for the first time ever.

    2012 – 2013 is declared the Year of Kazakh composer Mukan Tulebayev and Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at the TURKSOY standing committee’s sitting in Ufa.

    2013 – The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan is founded lately referred to as Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.

    2013 – alash-orda.kz internet portal unveils in Kazakh, Russian and English. It is dated to the 100th anniversary of Alash national movement.

    2014 – The solemn opening ceremony of the X Asian Congress of Neurological Surgeons takes place at Astana Opera.

    2016 – The solemn ceremony of opening the Star of Kazakh actor, stage and film director, script writer, teacher Assanali Ashimov takes place in Almaty at the Alley of Stars.

    2019 – Journalists from 18 states of the world, including SCO members, partners and observes join cycling tour in Xian, China.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore