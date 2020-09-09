Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 9.

1994 – Kazakh President adopts a resolution «On swearing of the member of the Government of Kazakhstan».

2005 – The National Youth Delphic Games of Kazakhstan take place for the first time ever.

2012 – 2013 is declared the Year of Kazakh composer Mukan Tulebayev and Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov at the TURKSOY standing committee’s sitting in Ufa.

2013 – The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan is founded lately referred to as Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan.

2013 – alash-orda.kz internet portal unveils in Kazakh, Russian and English. It is dated to the 100th anniversary of Alash national movement.

2014 – The solemn opening ceremony of the X Asian Congress of Neurological Surgeons takes place at Astana Opera.

2016 – The solemn ceremony of opening the Star of Kazakh actor, stage and film director, script writer, teacher Assanali Ashimov takes place in Almaty at the Alley of Stars.

2019 – Journalists from 18 states of the world, including SCO members, partners and observes join cycling tour in Xian, China.


