September 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 9.

2002 – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ink an agreement on separate sections of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border. The document determines the joint border lines.

2003 – The meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council of the Ministers of Culture declares year 2013 as The Year of Kazakh Composer Mukan Tulebayev and Kyrgyz Writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

2017 – The International Exhibition Bureau awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with a gold medal in recognition of his personal contribution to the organization of Astana EXPO 2017.

2017 – Kazakh fighter Kanat Islam (24-0, 19KO) knocks out Canadian Brandon Cook (18-0, 11KO) at a boxing evening at Saryarka cycling track Nur-Sultan. The bout ended in the 9th round with the Kazakh boxer’s win in super welterweight.