September 8. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays

NAMES

Serik Nugerbekov (1962) – Head of G-Global International Secretariat

Lev Tarakov (1966) – Editor-in-Chief of Vremya newspaper

Azat Peruashev (1967) – Deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development

Dmitry Koloda (1975) – Deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms

