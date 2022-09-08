Go to the main site
    September 8. Today's Birthdays

    8 September 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on September 8.

    NAMES

    Serik Nugerbekov (1962) – Head of G-Global International Secretariat

    Lev Tarakov (1966) – Editor-in-Chief of Vremya newspaper

    Azat Peruashev (1967) – Deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development

    Dmitry Koloda (1975) – Deputy of the Majilis, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
