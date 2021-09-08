September 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of September.

(1962) is the head of the G-Global International Secretariat.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda Cooperative Institute in 1984.

Has been acting since 2021.













(1966) is the Editor-in-Chief of Vremya social and political newspaper.

Born in Ukraine is the graduate of the Kyiv Naval Political College.

Has been working since May 2012.













(1967) is the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of Economic Reform and Regional Development Committee.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Gorky Ural State University, Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan, and Zhetyssu Economic Institute.

Has been serving since this January.





(1970) is the cultural figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city is the graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute (today’s Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University), and Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research.

















(1975) is the is the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the Legislation and Legal Reform Committee.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Petropavlovsk college, North Kazakhstan University, Kurgan State University.

Has been acting since January 2021.