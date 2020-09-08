Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 8. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2020, 08:00
September 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of September.

photo

Sergey Kulagin (born in 1952) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Atbasar city, Akmola region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute to be a mechanical engineer in 1975, and the Alma-Ata Higher Party School, majoring in party and soviet construction in 1988.

photo

Serik Nugerbekov (born in 1962) – a member of the National Budget Performance Monitoring Committee. Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Karaganda Corporative Institute in 1984.

photo

Lev Tarakov (born in 1966) – the Editor-in-Chief of social and political newspaper Vremya. Born in Cherkasy oblast, Ukraine, he graduated from the Kyiv Naval Political College to be a teacher of history and social studies.

photo

Azat Peruashev (born in 1967) – a Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Gorky Ural State University to become a political scientist, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan to be a public administration manager (1996), and the Zhetysu Economic Institute to become an economic manager in 2000.

photo

Dauren Diyarov (born in 1970) – an advisor of the cultural and humanitarian cooperation department at the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Russia. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute (now the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University), and the Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research.

photo

Marat Delmukhanov (born in 1979) – the Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region. Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the West Kazakhstan State University to become an accountant and economist as well as a lawyer in 2000 and 2006, respectively.
