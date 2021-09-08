Go to the main site
    September 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 September 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 8.

    DATES

    The International Day of Solidarity of Journalists is observed September 8 to memorialize Julius Fuchik, a Czech journalist/anti-fascist who was sentenced to death by hanging by the fascists.

    The International Literacy Day takes place on September 8 every year to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our own local communities as well as globally.

    EVENTS

    1945 – Kazakhstan’s first oil refinery – the Atyrau oil refinery – commissions.

    1994 – The State Development Bank of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2016 – The first international kobyz competitions takes place in the Kazakh capital, bringing together over 30 participants from Americas, Asia, and Europe.

    2019 – The soldiers of the second Kazakh peacekeeping squad in Lebanon are awarded the UN medals «In The Service Of The Peace».

    2019 – The Fariza play dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Kazakh poetess Fariza Orgasynova premieres at the Mukhtar Auyezov Kazakh State Academic Theatre in Almaty.

    2020 – Kazakh scholars develop the technology of producing smallpox virus proteins from transplastomic plants. Such technology was suggested for the first time.


