September 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 September 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 8.

EVENTS

1824 – The oldest city in Karaganda region – Karkaralinsk – is established as a small steppe settlement. A lot of caravan tracks linking Central Asia and Siberia cross the city.

1945 – Atyrau oil refinery, the first oil refinery in Kazakhstan is launched.

1997 – The unveiling ceremony of the Zhangir Khan Mausoleum is held in Orda village in West Kazakhstan region.

2001 – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the ethno-memorial park «Atameken» located on the left bank of the Yessil River. The monument occupying an area of 1.7 ha consists of 100 display items.

2006 – TV Tolkyn Kazakh TV block is launched on the Mongolian national television covering all news related to the life of the Kazakhs in Mongolia.

2007 – An inauguration ceremony of the memorial complex of Koblandy batyr is held in Aktobe region.

2015 – Kazpochta JSC issues a postal stamp dated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

2016 – The first International Kobyz Players’ Competition kicks off in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). It brings together over 30 musicians from the American, Asian and European countries.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping squadron stationed in Lebanon receives the UN medals «In the service of the peace».


