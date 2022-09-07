September 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of September.

NAMES

Mukhit Meralyuly (1841-1918) – composer-dombra player, singer.

He was born in West Kazakhstan region. Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Boris Yerzakovich, Leo Shargorodskiy, and Sergei Shbelskiy used the works of Mukhit Meralyuly in their creative work.

Mikhail Chirkov (1954) – Statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Krasnoyarsk krai, Russia, he is graduate of the Gorki Ulrask State University.

In 2016 and 2021, he was the Deputy of the Kazakh parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Safety.

Yerbol Umiraliyev (1974) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Academy of Public Administration under the Kazakh President.

He took up his current post in June 2021.

Aidar Shalbayev (1974) – Consul of Kazakhstan in Brest, Belarus.

Born in Alma-Ata, he is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.



