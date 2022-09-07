Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 7. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of September.

NAMES

photo

Mukhit Meralyuly (1841-1918) – composer-dombra player, singer.

He was born in West Kazakhstan region. Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Boris Yerzakovich, Leo Shargorodskiy, and Sergei Shbelskiy used the works of Mukhit Meralyuly in their creative work.

photo

Mikhail Chirkov (1954) – Statesman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Krasnoyarsk krai, Russia, he is graduate of the Gorki Ulrask State University.

In 2016 and 2021, he was the Deputy of the Kazakh parliament, 6th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Safety.

photo

Yerbol Umiraliyev (1974) – judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Academy of Public Administration under the Kazakh President.

He took up his current post in June 2021.

photo

Aidar Shalbayev (1974) – Consul of Kazakhstan in Brest, Belarus.

Born in Alma-Ata, he is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, and Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2020.


