September 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of September.

NAMES

Mukhit Meraluly (1841-1918) is the kyuishi composer, dombra player, signer.

Native of West Kazakhstan region is the grandson of Karatai Sultan of Abilkhair Khan Dynasty.

Collection of his songs and research works of his art were published. Kazakh composers widely used Mukhit Meralyuly works in their arts.

Mikhail Chirkov (1954) is public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Gorky Ural State University.

In 2016-2021 acted as the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.



