Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 7. Today's Birthdays

    7 September 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of September.

    NAMES

    Mukhit Meralyuly (1841-1918) is the kyuishi composer, dombra player, signer.

    Native of West Kazakhstan region is the grandson of the Karatai Sultan of Abilkhair Khan Dynasty.

    Collection of his songs and research works of his art were published. Kazakh composers widely used Mukhit Meralyuly works in their arts.

    Mikhail Chirkov (1954) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

    Born in Russia is the graduate of the Gorky Ural State University.

    Has been acting since March 2016.

    Dastan Yeleukenov (1957) is the director at the international security department, Kazakh MFA.

    Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Institute of Nuclear research of Ukraine’s Academy of Science, Monterey Institute of International Studies.

    Has been acting since last April.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore