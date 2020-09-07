September 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of September.

NAMES

(1841-1918) is the kyuishi composer, dombra player, signer.

Native of West Kazakhstan region is the grandson of the Karatai Sultan of Abilkhair Khan Dynasty.

Collection of his songs and research works of his art were published. Kazakh composers widely used Mukhit Meralyuly works in their arts.

(1954) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Gorky Ural State University.

Has been acting since March 2016.

(1957) is the director at the international security department, Kazakh MFA.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Institute of Nuclear research of Ukraine’s Academy of Science, Monterey Institute of International Studies.

Has been acting since last April.