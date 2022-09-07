Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 07:00
September 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 7.

EVENTS

2001 – The opening of the Friendship monument, ferry terminal and the 1st Congress of Youth of Kazakhstan take place in Aktau city with the participation of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2004 – The largest synagogue in Central Asia opens in Astana.

2009 – The First Consulate of Estonia in Central Asia is opened in Astana city.

2010 – A Kazakh exhibition of contemporary art is opened in the Berlaymont building which houses the European Commission.

2012 – An exhibition of restored treasures of the ancient Saka is held at the VAM Design Center in Bucharest, Hungary.

2013 – China’s Chairman Xi Jinping pays his first state visit to Kazakhstan upon invitation of then President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2016 – The Geoglyphs of Turgan project is launched in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University holds the international; conference Altai is the golden cradle of the Turkic world.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup