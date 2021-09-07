Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 7.

EVENTS

1932 - The «Dauir» first-ever specialized publishing enterprise is established in Kazakhstan.

2001 - The 1st Youth Congress of Kazakhstan takes place in Aktau with participation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2004 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the opening ceremony of the Central Asia’s largest synagogue in Astana.

2009 - The Embassy of Estonia, the first in Central Asia, opens in Astana.

2010 - The solemn opening ceremony of Kazakhstani exhibition of modern art opens in The Berlaymont, an office building in Brussels, Belgium.

2012 - «The Golden Man: The Treasures of the Steppe's Burial Pyramids» exhibition of restored treasures of the ancient Saka kicks off at the VAM Design Center in Budapest, Hungary.

2013 - President of China Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Presidents of Kazakhstan and China put on stream the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline at the inaugural meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council.

2016 - The Turgay Geoglyphs national project aimed at raising funds for the expeditions to the unique mysterious sites of Kazakhstan is launched.


