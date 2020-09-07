Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 7.

EVENTS

2001 – The I Youth Congress of Kazakhstan takes place in Aktau with participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2004 – The Central Asia’s biggest synagogue opens in Astana.

2009 – The first consulate of Estonia in Central Asia unveils in Astana.

2010 – Has Sanat gallery works are on display at the EC building Berlaymont in Brussels.

2012 – An exhibition of renovated treasures of ancient Saki from the collection of the well-known Kazakhstani artist, art restorer Krym Altynbekov opens in Budapest at VAM Design Center.

2013 – President of China Xi Jinping pays his first state visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2016 – The project Turgai geoglyphs is launched in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The international conference themed Altai is the golden cradle of the Turkic world opens in East Kazakhstan.


History of Kazakhstan   
