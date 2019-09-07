September 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 7.

DATES

International Day of destruction of military toys

The holyday is established in 1988 at the initiative of the World Association for the Assistance to Orphans and Children Deprived of Parental Care.

EVENTS

1932-«Dauir» specialized publishing enterprise is established in Kazakhstan. Dauir is a large complex consisting of the newspaper and book-magazine divisions, its own publishing house, the service for the supply of paper and printing materials, the forwarding service, and maintenance units.

2001- The 1st Youth Congress of Kazakhstan takes place in Aktau. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev partakes in the event.

2004- Israeli Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger and American Jewish philanthropist Ronald Lauder present First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Maimonides International Prize for his contribution to the dialogue between civilizations.

2004- First President Nazarbayev attends opening ceremony of Beit Rachel Synagogue, the largest synagogue in the Central Asia.

2012- «Golden Man: The Treasures of the Steppe's Royal Burial Pyramids» exhibition of restored treasures of the ancient Sakas kicks off at the VAM Design Center in Budapest, Hungary. The exhibition demonstrates artifacts from the collection of Krym Altynbekov, a prominent Kazakh art restorer.

2013- Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan on the invitation of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping launch the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent Gas Pipeline during the inaugural meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council.

2016- Turgay Geoglyphs national project aimed at raising funds for the expeditions to the mysterious sites of Kazakhstan is launched.

- Kazakhstan’s miracle sparks the interest at the forum of the European Association of Archaeologists (Turkey). And by the end of 2015 Turgay Geoglyphs enters the TOP 10 best discoveries according to the American bloggers.



