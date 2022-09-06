Go to the main site
    September 6. Today's Birthdays

    6 September 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of September.

    Bulat Sultanov (1951) – Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, diplomat, well-known historian, political scientist, Doctor of Science (History), professor.


    Margulan Baimukhan (1974) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.


    Zhanibek Abdrashov (1977) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary (since 2019), Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of North Macedonia (since 2020).


