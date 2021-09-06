September 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of September.

NAMES

Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, diplomat, well-known scientist, Doctor of Science (History) and professorwas born in 1951 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (now – the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). He served at the Kazakh embassy in Germany in 1993-2000 and 2001-2004. Throughout his career he also headed the Kazakh Institute of Strategic Research under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was a professor of the Turan University and the director of the Research Institute of International and Regional Cooperation of the Kazakh-German University.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)was born in 1974 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Diplomatic Academy, the Polish Institute of International Affairs, and the Cracow University of Economics. He also graduated from the Canadian and British universities. He began his diplomatic career in 1999 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He held numerous posts at the Kazakh embassy in Poland before becoming Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the country in 2015. Before taking up his recent post in April 2021, he was the deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary (since 2019), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of North Macedonia concurrently (2020)was born in 1977 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University. He kicked off his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1998. Prior to taking up his recent post he was the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in New York.