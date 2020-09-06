Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 6. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2020, 08:00
September 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of September.

NAMES

photo

Bulat Sultanov (1951) is the state and political figure of Kazakhstan, political analyst, merited figure of kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Lomonosov Moscow State University’s postgraduate education.

photo

Margulan Baimukhan (1974) is the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Diplomatic Academy, Polish Institute of International Relations, Cracow University of Economics, Vancouver University, The University of Hertfordshire.

Has been acting since last December.

photo

Zhanibek Abdrashov (1977) is the Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law University.

Has been serving since last September.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes