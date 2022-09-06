September 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 6.

EVENTS

1927 – The first evening of the Kazakh music initiated by great composer and ethnographer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Alexander Zataevich (1869-1936) is held in Uralsk.

1985 – Bogatyr open-pit coal mine is mentioned in the Guinness World Records as the world’s biggest coal pit. Its project capacity is 52 mln tonnes of coal per annum. Bogatyr open-pit coal mine is a coal producing enterprise located in the city of Ekibastuz of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1995 – The Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is published.

1997 – Kazakhstan holds the first Qazaqsha Kures Championship.

2000 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the Millennium Summit at the 55th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The topic of his report is «Security and Cooperation – Global and Regional Aspects.»

2014 – Young artist of Kazakhstan Vitalina Ilkayeva wins gold at the 44th international children’s art work contest in Japan.

2016 – The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan releases the catalogue of exhibit pieces made of gold and silver dating back to the Bronze Age.

2019 – The Alley of Writers is unveiled in the Abai Street in Nur-Sultan. Its territory is 1.2 ha.

2019 – The President’s National Public Confidence Council holds its first meeting in Nur-Sultan.

2021 – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participates in the ceremony of launch of the Digital Government Office which unites the national analytical center, digital transformation center and national project office.



