    September 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 September 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 6.

    EVENTS

    1927 – The first evening of the Kazakh music initiated by great composer and ethnographer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Alexander Zataevich (1869-1936) is held in Uralsk.

    1985 – Bogatyr open-pit coal mine is mentioned in the Guinness World Records as the world’s biggest coal pit.

    1995 – The Decree of First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev «On the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is published.

    1997 – The official presentation of the new Constitution of the country to then-Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place at the Presidential Residence.

    1997 – The first Qazaqsha Kures Championship is organized.

    2000 – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the Millennium Summit at the 55th session of the UN GA in New York.

    2014 – Kazakhstani young artist Vitalina Ilkayeva wins gold at the 44th international children’s art work contest in Japan.

    2016 – The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan releases the catalogue of exhibit pieces made of gold and silver dating back to the Bronze Age.

    2019 – The Alley of Writers is unveiled in the Abai Street in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Its territory is 1.2 ha.

    2019 – The first meeting of the National Council of Public Trust under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in the Kazakh capital.

