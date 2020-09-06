Go to the main site
    September 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 September 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 6.

    EVENTS

    1927 – The first evening of Kazakh music takes in Uralsk initiated by great composer and ethnographer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Alexander Zataevich (1869-1936).

    1985 – Bogatyr open-pit coal mine is listed in the Guinness World Records as the world’s biggest coal pit.

    1995 – The Decree of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev On the Constitution of Kazakhstan is published.

    1997 – An official presentation of the new Constitution to President Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place at the Presidential Residence.

    1997 – The first Qazaqsha Kures Championship takes place.

    2000 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the Millennium Summit unveiled during the 55th session of the UN GA in New York.

    2014 – Kazakh young artist Vitalina Ilkayeva wins a gold medal at the 44th international children’s art work contest in Japan.

    2019 – Nur-Sultan unveils the Alley of Writers.

    2019 – The first meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence under the Kazakh President is held in Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
