September 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Timeline for September 6.

EVENTS

EVENTS

1927 – The first evening of Kazakh music takes in Uralsk initiated by great composer and ethnographer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan Alexander Zataevich (1869-1936).

1985 – Bogatyr open-pit coal mine is listed in the Guinness World Records as the world’s biggest coal pit.

1995 – The Decree of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev On the Constitution of Kazakhstan is published.

1997 – An official presentation of the new Constitution to President Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place at the Presidential Residence.

1997 – The first Qazaqsha Kures Championship takes place.

2000 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the Millennium Summit unveiled during the 55th session of the UN GA in New York.

2014 – Kazakh young artist Vitalina Ilkayeva wins a gold medal at the 44th international children’s art work contest in Japan.

2019 – Nur-Sultan unveils the Alley of Writers.

2019 – The first meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence under the Kazakh President is held in Kazakh capital.