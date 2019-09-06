September 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 6.

1985 – Bogatyr coal mine is listed in the World Guinness Book as the largest mine in the world. Its designed annual capacity is 52mn tonnes of coal. Bogatyr coal mine is a coal producing enterprise located in Ekibastuz city of Kazakhstan.

1995 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree ‘On Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.’

1997 – The World Championships in Kazaksha Kures (Kazakh national wrestling) is held for the first time.

2000 – The Millennium Summit kicks off at the United Nations headquarters in New York City as part of the 55th session of the UN General Assembly. Taking the floor, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the audience with the statement «Security and Cooperation: Global and Regional Aspects».

2012 – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Cardinal Angelo Sodano, Envoy of the Pope, Dean of the College of Cardinals. Nursultan Nazarbayev points out fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican and expresses gratitude to the Holy See for the support of the initiative to convene the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.

2013 –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with the heads of state and leaders of delegations participating in the G20 Summit. At a meeting with the ex-President of the U.S. Barack Obama, the sides discuss the issues of expansion of the two countries’ partnership, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and regional security. At a meeting with former President of France François Hollande, the parties discuss the bilateral cooperation issues in trade and economic and investment spheres.