September 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of September.

NAMES

Poet, scientist, translator, teacher and public figure Akhmet BAITURSSYNOV (1873-1937) was born in Turgai district in a family of a peasant. He studied at the Turgai Russian-Kazakh College and the Orenburg Teachers’ Training College. He began working as a teacher in 1895. In 1909 he joined the opposition movement and was arrested and exiled to Orenburg. Akhmet Baiturssynov is the author of the first Kazakh ABC book. In 1913 he became the first editor-in-chief of ‘Qazaq’ newspaper. Being a member of the Alash Party, he was elected a member of the Military-Revolutionary Committee of the Kyrgyz land after the 1917 Revolution. Baiturssynov was a professor of the Kazakh State University in 1928-1929. He was the one who helped eliminate illiteracy and enhance the written culture of the Kazakhs. In December 1937 Baiturssynov was executed by shooting as ‘an enemy of the people’. He was fully rehabilitated only in 1988.

Great Kazakh composer Sydyk MUKHAMEDZHANOV (1924-1991) was born in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Brussilovsky Almaty Conservatory. Throughout his career he worked at the Qazaq Radiosy, the Ministry of Culture of the Kazakh SSR and was the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Composers Union. In 1969-1972 he was the director of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet.

Director of the Center State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursan ALIMBAI was born in 1954 in Taldykorgan region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was appointed to his recent post in March 1999.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and a member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resources Management Ilyas BULAROV was born in 1957 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Economy Institute and the Dulati Taraz State University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and a Secretary of the Committee for foreign affairs, defense and security Mukhtar YERMAN was born in 1963 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University (1986) and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (1998). He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament to take his recent post in January 2021.

Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan AUKENOV was born in 1984 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the University of Bradford and the London School of Economics and Political Science. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2019, he was deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city.

