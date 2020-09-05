September 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of September.

Akhmet Baitursynov (1873-1937) - a poet, scholar, Turkologist, translator, teacher, publicist, and public figure.

Born in Tosynsk volost, Turgay county, to a farmer, Baitursynov’s early education was in his native village, later he studied at the Turgay Russian-Kazakh School between 1886 and 1891, the Orenburg Teacher’s Seminary between 1891 and 1895. He started working as a teacher in 1895. In 1909, Baitursynov was a head of the Russian-Kazakh School.

He is the author of the first Kazakh ABC.

Saydyk Mukhamedzhanov (1924-1991) – a prominent Kazakh composer, merited worker of art of Kazakhstan. Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Almaty Conservatory. During his years of study, Mukhamedzhanov acted as a music editor (then art director) for Kazakh radio. He worked in the Ministry of Culture of the Kazakh SSR, was a chairman of the Unions of Composers of Kazakhstan. Between 1964 and 1968, he was a head and art director of the Kazakh Philharmonic; between 1969-1972, he worked as a director at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

Nursan Alimbay (born in 1954) – a director of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan. Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University to become a historian in 1976.

Mukhtar Yerman (born in 1963) – a deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, the chairman of the committee on international affairs, defense and security.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University to be a historian, teacher of history in a foreign language in 1986, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National Univeristy in 1998.

Yerlan Aukenov (born in 1984) – the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in public and local governance, University of Bradford (UK) majoring in public policy, the Almaty Management University, majoring in corporate management, the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he got his MBA degree in urban development in 2018.



