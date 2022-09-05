5 September 2022 07:00

September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 5.

EVENTS

1933 – The Lermontov Republican Drama Theatre is opened in Almaty.

2009 – The Kazakh kui is played at the international military and musical festival Spasskaya Tower in the Red Square in Moscow.

2012 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev solemnly opens the Nazarbayev University’s Graduate School of Education following his first interactive lecture. The corresponding memorandum of cooperation to create the school between Nazarbayev University, University of Cambridge, and University of Pennsylvania was signed on August 20, 2012.

2016 - Almaty Mount Fest 2016 dedicated to the 1,000th anniversary of the city and 25th anniversary of independence of the country is held.

2019 – The opening of the sports youth festival Qazaqstan Jastar Fest 2019 takes place in Nur-Sultan.

2021 – An opening ceremony of the first CIS Games takes place in Kazan, Tatarstan.