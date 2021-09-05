Go to the main site
    September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 September 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 5.

    EVENTS

    1933 – The Republican Drama Theater named after Mikhail Lermontov is unveiled in Almaty city.

    2001 – A mosque named after Mashkhur Zhussup is inaugurated in Pavlodar city. Its total area is 7,240 square meters.

    2012 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Graduate School of Education at Nazarbayev University. A memorandum of cooperation on the establishment of the school is inked between Nazarbayev University, the University of Cambridge and University of Pennsylvania on August 20, 2012.

    2015 –Almaty hosts the first-ever food festival ‘Taste Almaty!’ to raise money for the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.

    2016 – The 1st International Festival Almaty Mount Fest 2016 takes place at Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty city. The event is dedicated to the 100th jubilee of the city and the 25th Independence of Kazakhstan.

    2019 – Qazaqstan Jastar Fest 2019 sports youth festival kicks off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


