Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 September 2021, 07:00
September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 5.

EVENTS

1933 – The Republican Drama Theater named after Mikhail Lermontov is unveiled in Almaty city.

2001 – A mosque named after Mashkhur Zhussup is inaugurated in Pavlodar city. Its total area is 7,240 square meters.

2012 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Graduate School of Education at Nazarbayev University. A memorandum of cooperation on the establishment of the school is inked between Nazarbayev University, the University of Cambridge and University of Pennsylvania on August 20, 2012.

2015 –Almaty hosts the first-ever food festival ‘Taste Almaty!’ to raise money for the Red Crescent Society of Kazakhstan.

2016 – The 1st International Festival Almaty Mount Fest 2016 takes place at Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty city. The event is dedicated to the 100th jubilee of the city and the 25th Independence of Kazakhstan.

2019 – Qazaqstan Jastar Fest 2019 sports youth festival kicks off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva