September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 5.

EVENTS

1933 – The Republican Drama Theater named after Mikhail Lermontov is unveiled in Almaty city.

2001 – A mosque named after Mashkhur Zhussup opens doors in Pavlodar city. Its total area is 7,240 sq.m.

2012 –First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Graduate School of Education at Nazarbayev University. A memorandum of cooperation on the establishment of the school is signed between Nazarbayev University, the University of Cambridge and University of Pennsylvania on August 20, 2012.

2014 –Kazakhstan declares 2015 the Year of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan to further strengthen public accord in the country.

2016 – The 1st International Festival Almaty Mount Fest 2016 takes place at Shymbulak Mountain Resort. The event is dedicated to the 100th jubilee of the city and the 25th Independence of Kazakhstan.

2019 – Qazaqstan Jastar Fest 2019 sports youth festival kicks off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.



