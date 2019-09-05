Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 September 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 5.

2003 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs a decree on awarding the 1st degree Dostyk Order to former President of Romania Ion Iliescu for his contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Romanian relations, assistance in establishment of the multilateral ties between the two countries.

2012 –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Graduate School of Education at Nazarbayev University. An appropriate memorandum of cooperation in establishment of the school is signed between Nazarbayev University, the University of Cambridge and University of Pennsylvania on August 20, 2012.

2016 – On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. The sides discuss the key areas of the Kazakh-Saudi partnership. The parties point out huge potential for further bilateral cooperation in various spheres and agree to boost the inter-state contacts.

2016 – The 1st International Festival Almaty Mount Fest 2016 takes place at Shymbulak Mountain Resort. The event is dedicated to the 100th jubilee of the city and the 25th Independence of Kazakhstan.


