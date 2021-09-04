September 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of September.

Dubek Duisenbekov (1928-2013) – discoverer of the Akbakaisk gold mine, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh Mining Institute.

Duisenbekov also discovered the Mironovsk bismuth mine as well as Karyernoye, Beskempirsk, and Aksakalsk gold mines.

Tolen Abdikov (1942) – writer, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turgay (today’s Kostanay) region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Between 1977 and 1979, he worked as an editor-in-chief at the Kazakhfilm studio. In 1991 and 1994, he was the Second Secretary of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan. From 1994 to 1996, he served as an assistant of the Kazakh President for culture, literature, and art. In 1996 and 2003, he headed the department of internal policy of the Kazakh President Office. Until 2008, he worked as a chief inspector of the social and political department of the Kazakh President Office.

Abdikov’s books were published in a number of foreign countries. They are popular in Europe and were awarded the Franz Kafka Prize.

Zhadyra Daribayeva (1948) – famous Kazakh poetess.

Born in Kyzylorda region, she graduated from the Kyzylorda Women’s Pedagogical College, Gorky Moscow Literature Institute.

She is one of the authors of the lyrics of the 1992 Kazakh national anthem

Yerkin Abil (1969) – director of the State History Institute.

Born in Kustanay region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his recent post in June 2020.

Arman Dzhumabekov (1973) – Head of the Office of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

He is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University

In 2019, he was First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. Between 2019 and 2021, he served as an Executive Secretary of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in January this year.

Rostislav Konyashkin (1989) – Chairman of the Board of National Information technology JSC.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, holds a master’s degree in information systems from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

He took up his recent post in April 2021.



