September 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of September.

NAMES

Dubek Duisenbekov (1928-2013) is the discoverer of the Akbakai gold-bearing field, apprentice of Kanysh Satpayev, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh Mining Institute.

Tolen Abdikov (1942) is the writer, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His books are published abroad. They are popular in Europe and awarded Franz Kafka International Literature Prize.

Zhadyra Daribayeva (1948) is the well-known Kazakh poetess.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Kyzylorda women’s teacher’s training college, Gorky Moscow Literature Institute.

She is one of the authors of the anthem of Kazakhstan adopted in 1992.

Yerkin Abil (1969) is the director of the Institute of the State History.

Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been working since June 2020.