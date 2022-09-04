September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 4.

EVENTS

2009 – The UNDP Kazakhstan and Samruk Energo sign a memorandum of cooperation in the field of use of renewable energy resources to carry out projects in the construction of wind and solar power stations in Kazakhstan.

2010 – A premiere of Igla. Remix film by Kazakh director Rashid Nugmanov takes place in the Moscow House of Film within the 14th Forum of National of Cinematographies of the CIS and Baltic countries.

2013 – Kazakhstan is invited to the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg as an EAEU, Customs Union, and CIS representative.

2016 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the G20 Summit in China.

2019 – The first Forum of Writers of Asian countries is held in Nur-Sultan.

2020 – The first Qurultay of Turkology students from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan is opened.

2021 – Kazakhstan wins gold, two silver, and one bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games



