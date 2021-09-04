September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 4th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 4.

EVENTS

2009 –UNDP Office in Kazakhstan and JSC Samruk-Energo sign a memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of use of renewable energy sources to realize projects in construction of wind and solar power stations in Kazakhstan.

2009 – The 5th International Motor Rally «People’s Friendship 2009» starts in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

2010 –Igla. Remix drama by Kazakhstani director Rashid Nugmanov is premiered at the 14th CIS and Baltic States Forum of National Cinematography held in Moscow.

2013 –Kazakhstan is invited to the G20 Summit in Saint Petersburg as a member country of the EurAsEC, Customs Union and the CIS.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the G20 Summit themed «Toward an Innovative, Invigorated, Interconnected and Inclusive World Economy» in China.

2016 – The International Astana Marathon kicks off in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

2019 – Nur-Sultan hosts the first-ever Asian Writers Forum aimed at strengthening and further development of literary and cultural ties between the Asian countries.

2020 – The first-ever Kurultai of students majoring in Turkology from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan kicks off.