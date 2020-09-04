September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 4.

EVENTS

2009 –UNDP Office in Kazakhstan and JSC Samruk-Energo sign a memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of use of renewable energy sources for the implementation of the projects in construction of wind and solar power stations in Kazakhstan.

2009 – The 5th International Motor Rally «People’s Friendship 2009» kicks off in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2010 – Kazakhstani director Rashid Nugmanov premieres Igla. Remix drama at the 14th CIS and Baltic States Forum of National Cinematography in Moscow.

2013 –Kazakhstan is invited to the G20 Summit in Saint Petersburg as a member country of the EurAsEC, Customs Union and the CIS. This is a unique opportunity for Kazakhstan to promote its agenda at the global level, strengthen its foreign policy and international image.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the G20 Summit themed «Toward an Innovative, Invigorated, Interconnected and Inclusive World Economy» in Hangzhou, China. On the sidelines of the summit, Nursultan Nazarbayev meets heads of foreign delegations and representatives of Chinese business.

2016 – The International Astana Marathon kicks off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). 4,500 people including athletes from 25 countries of the world (the U.S., France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Belgium, Russia, Brazil, Estonia, China, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, Greece, Canada, the UAE, the Netherlands etc.) participate in the marathon. The participants gather at the Khan Shatyr Mall where the marathon starts to run the distances of 10, 21.1 and 42.2 kilometers.

2019 – Nur-Sultan hosts the first-ever Asian Writers Forum aimed at strengthening and further development of literary and cultural ties between the Asian countries. It bring together delegates from 44 countries, namely China, India, Russia, Iran, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, the Republic of Korea, and more.