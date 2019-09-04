September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 4.

2009 –UNDP Office in Kazakhstan, JSC Samruk-Energo sign a memorandum of cooperation in use of renewable energy sources for the implementation of the projects in construction of wind and solar power stations in Kazakhstan.

2013 – The Republic of Kazakhstan is invited to the G20 Summit in Saint Petersburg as a member country of the EurAsEC, Customs Union and the CIS. The participation in the G20 summit is a unique chance for Kazakhstan to promote its agenda at the global level, strengthen its foreign policy and international authority.

2016 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the G20 Summit themed « Toward an Innovative, Invigorated, Interconnected and Inclusive Wo rld Economy » in Hangzhou, China. On the sidelines of the Summit, Nursultan Nazarbayev meets heads of foreign delegations and representatives of Chinese business.

2016 – International Astana Marathon kicks off in the Kazakh capital. 4,500 people including athletes from 25 countries of the world (the U.S., France, Italy, Japan, Australia, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Belgium, Russia, Brazil, Estonia, China, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Canada, the UAE, the Netherlands etc.) participate in the marathon. Early in the morning, the participants gather at the Khan Shatyr Mall where the marathon starts to run the distances of 10, 21.1 and 42.2 kilometers.



